CQ Fest Unveils Full Concert Festival Lineup, Mar. 20

CQ Fest, the new concert festival hosted by the Tucson Conquistadores, announced the full concert lineup for the Friday, Mar. 20 show at Rillito Park (4502 N. First Ave) in Tucson.

GRAMMY® award-winning trio Lady A will be joined by Country group Parmalee, rising Nashville star Redferrin, Tucson’s own Leeanne Savage, as well as the Southern Reins Band – the winner of KiiM-FM and Desert Diamond Casino’s Battle of the Bands contest. CQ Fest tickets, including general admission and VIP options, are available at www.TucsonCQ.com.

Presented by sponsors Raytheon, VIP Mortgage and Kaiser Garage Doors, CQ Fest is an all-ages concert festival. Rillito Park gates will open for the concert at 3:30 p.m. on Mar. 20, with the opening act scheduled to begin at approximately 4 p.m. There is limited parking at the venue, therefore CQ Fest suggests concertgoers take advantage of ride share options.

Presented in partnership with Tucson-based DM50, CQ Fest is a military appreciation concert. A limited number of complimentary concert tickets are available for U.S. active duty and military veterans who pre-register through the event’s website, TucsonCQ.com. DM50 advocates on behalf of the Airmen of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, strengthening relationships between the Base and the educational, commercial, political and social leadership of greater Tucson.

One of the 21st century’s premier vocal groups, Lady A blends deeply felt emotions with classic Country sounds. As a Country-radio staple, the trio has amassed record-breaking success ushering in 10 No. One hits with more than 18 million album units and 34 million tracks sold and nearly five billion digital streams.

Parmalee is one of Country Music’s most successful acts with five No.1 singles, multiple platinum records, and over 1 billion on-demand streams. Their five No.1 singles include “Carolina,” “Just the Way” with Blanco Brown, “Take My Name”(Billboard’s Most Played Country Song of 2022), “Girl In Mine,” in 2023 and “Gonna Love You,” which topped the charts at the end of last year.

Redferrin’s debut EP, Old No. 7 (which released Feb. 16, 2024), featured seven songs, all co-written and co-produced by the Tennessee native. Old No. 7 proved to be massively successful, boasting over 275 million global streams, spawning viral hits as “Just Like Johnny” and “Jack and Diet Coke,” both of which have earned RIAA GOLD certifications, amassing 167M and 121M global streams respectively, and landing a coveted spot on Spotify’s Viral 50 (US) chart.

CQ Fest is a separate ticketed event from the PGA TOUR Champions golf tournament held at nearby La Paloma Country Club. Information and pricing for all 2026 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences ticket packages, including this concert, can be found on the tournament’s website at www.CologuardClassic.com.

The 2026 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences PGA TOUR Champions golf tournament is scheduled to be played March 20 – 22 at La Paloma Country Club in Tucson. Played each March, the Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences helps promote National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, recognizing those who have been impacted by the disease and raising awareness of colorectal cancer screening options. The 2026 tournament will feature a 78-player field competing for a $2.2 million purse, with $330,000 to the winner. Steven Alker is the defending Cologuard Classic champion.

For more information on the Cologuard Classic, visit www.CologuardClassic.com.

Image courtesy CQ Fest