Tucson Wildlife Center Online Auction Now Open Auction Ends on March 8, at Event

The Tucson Wildlife Center (TWC), a 501c3, will hold its 14th annual fundraising benefit, “Born to Be Wild,” on Sunday, March 8, 2026. This annual benefit raises much-needed funds to support the TWC which was founded in 1998, and is now the only full-service, state-of-the-art wildlife rescue hospital in Southern Arizona. The benefit is TWC’s primary fundraising event and plays a vital role in supporting the care of our wildlife.

While the benefit is sold out, those who would like to support TWC in its mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and release injured and orphaned wildlife, can still help by bidding online on silent auction items that are some of the best in Tucson, including exciting experiential trips, original art, fine jewelry, gift certificates, and a day with a K-9 unit.

Please click on this link to bid.

Tucson Wildlife Center provides lifesaving care to nearly 4,000 wild animals each year. Every day, it takes close to $4,500 for food, medicine, veterinary treatment, and supplies to meet their needs. TWC services are available 24/7, 365 days a year, free of charge to residents of Tucson and Southern Arizona. All of this is accomplished with only donations and grants, as TWC receives no state or federal funding of any kind.

Sadly, most wildlife injuries and orphaning are caused by human activity. With the community’s support, Tucson Wildlife Center can give these vulnerable, voiceless animals the care and second chance they deserve.

About Tucson Wildlife Center

Tucson Wildlife Center is dedicated to the rescue, emergency medical care, and rehabilitation of sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife before returning them to the wild, while also promoting education, habitat protection, and peaceful coexistence with wildlife. Most of the 75-175 staff are volunteers, including seven volunteer wildlife veterinarians. Tucson Wildlife Center receives 20,000 calls each year to help injured or orphaned wildlife and helps 4,000 animals return to health so they may be released back into the wild.

Tucson Wildlife Center, Inc., is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization, tax ID is 86-1001344.

