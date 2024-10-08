Cox Employees Top Last Year’s Giving, Raise $115,000 for Regional Nonprofits

Cox employees have raised $115,000 for Southern Arizona nonprofits in the communities where Cox employees live and work. This is up nearly 10% from last year.

Twenty-two Southern Arizona nonprofits have been notified of their grants, ranging from $2,500 to $10,000. This marks the 28th year that Cox employees, through Cox Charities, have raised funds to help those in need of vital services. Since 1996, Cox Arizona employees statewide have raised over $11 million and awarded grants to more than 1,900 local Arizona nonprofits.

Charitable giving declined 2.1% last year, an event only seen four other times in the last 40 years: 1987, 2008, 2009 and 2022. The 260+ employees at Cox throughout Southern Arizona announced that their giving has increased this year, just like it has for the past two years in a row.

Recipient organizations are focused on education, diversity, environment and sustainability programs. Most of the funds come from employee-driven fundraisers and donations by Cox employees and their families.



A few Southern Arizona nonprofits that received Cox support:

● Books for Classrooms, a nonprofit that supports underfunded-schools and puts educator-reviewed books directly into classrooms. The organization has a catalog of over 1,500 books across twelve categories, tailored for K-12 students in southern AZ.

● Mary Gloria Foundation, located in Pinal County. The Maria Gloria Foundation offers a multitude of services ranging from providing food boxes and hygiene supplies for families to offering scholarships to community colleges.

● Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista in Cochise County with the mission to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The organization has a 12,300 square foot facility with a gym, technology lab, art room, game room, activity room, teen room, kitchen, outdoor picnic and play area, and executive offices.

22 Pima | Cochise | Pinal area nonprofits received grants totaling $115,000:

Amphitheater Public Schools Foundation, Inc. $ 5,000

Arizona Dental Association Cares Foundation $ 5,500

Arizona Council on Economic Education $ 5,000

Arizona Science Center $ 2,500

Autism Society of Southern Arizona $ 6,100

Aviva Children’s Services $ 5,000

Banner Health Foundation $ 2,500

Bisbee Science Exploration & Research Center, Inc. $ 5,000

Books for Classrooms $ 5,000

Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista $ 5,000

Central Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation $ 5,000

Children’s Museum Tucson $ 5,000

Gabriel’s Angels $ 5,000

Junior Achievement of Arizona – Southern District $ 7,000

Literacy Connects $ 7,000

Reid Park Zoological Society $ 3,000

Saguaro City Music Theatre $ 2,800

Sister Jose Women’s Center $ 10,000

The Be Kind People Project $ 7,600

Tucson Jewish Community Center $ 3,500

We Care Tucson $ 5,000

Mary Gloria Foundation $ 7,500

TOTAL: $ 115,000