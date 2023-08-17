U.S. News & World Report Names Banner-University Medical Center Among Best Hospitals

Banner–University Medical Center Tucson has been named by U.S. News & World Report to its 2023-2024 Best Hospitals , earning the No.1 spot in Tucson.

Banner – University Medical Center Tucson also earned a High Performing hospital ranking for cancer and the following nine procedures and conditions: colon cancer surgery, heart failure, leukemia, lymphoma & myeloma, kidney failure, lung cancer surgery, pneumonia, prostate cancer surgery, stroke and uterine cancer surgery.

The University of Arizona Cancer Center Clinic, a department of Banner – University Medical Center Tucson, secured a No. 1 designation for high performance in cancer treatment in Southern Arizona. Banner – University Medical Center Tucson ranked #2 in Arizona to meet the high U.S. News evaluation standards. This is the highest distinction a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.

“The recognition from U.S. News & World Report stems from our team’s dedication to delivering the highest standard of compassionate care to the community we serve, each day. Our commitment to improving patient outcomes, coupled with outstanding service, has made this recognition possible,” said Sarah Frost, CEO of Banner – University Medical Center Tucson and Banner – University Medical Center South.

The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

“Our hospital’s high-performance recognition accentuates our academic medical center’s commitment to providing our community with access to the highest level of specialized clinical care, therapies, research, and resources while also providing specialty clinical training,” said Dr. Venkata Evani, CEO of Banner – University Medical Group.

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.

“For 34 years, U.S. News has provided data-informed rankings to help patients and their doctors find the best hospital to treat their illness or condition,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “Fewer than half of evaluated hospitals earned any High Performing rating. Hospitals that are High Performing have excelled in providing high quality care in specific procedures and/or conditions.”