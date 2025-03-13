Copenhagen Partners with Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona for Spring Fundraising Drive

Copenhagen Imports has partnered with community food banks across Arizona and Texas in a company-wide fundraising initiative, the 5&5 Charity Food Drive, to raise $50,000 in support of hunger relief.

Each Copenhagen location will participate, including the Tucson, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Gilbert stores in Arizona and the San Antonio, El Paso, and Austin stores in Texas.

In 2022, 2023 and 2024, Copenhagen raised a total of $250,000 for community food banks, making the target goal $300,000 over four years – no small feat for a local, family-owned business.

This year, Copenhagen Imports’ Tucson location will partner again with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona for the furniture store’s fourth-annual 5&5 Charity Food Drive.

From Mar. 14 through Apr. 6, Copenhagen will donate 5% of all gross sales to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to support the food bank during a time of year when giving is historically low. Copenhagen’s fundraising goal for the Tucson community is $8,000.

In addition, employees across the company are volunteering for shifts at food bank warehouses, gardens, kitchens, and more to show their support for this cause.

To encourage participation, Copenhagen will give customers a 5% discount on purchases made in their showrooms and online when the customer donates at least 5 nonperishable food items or $25.

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will provide bins for food collection at the Tucson showroom and have volunteers in-store to answer questions. Each showroom will also have donation forms and/or a digital fundraising page set up by the food bank for those wanting to make monetary contributions.

“This year, I especially encourage customers to donate non-perishable foods or a monetary gift,” said Jorgen Hansen, CFO and family-owner of Copenhagen. “You’ll be giving back to the local community and helping reduce the impact of food insecurity on our friends and neighbors.”

To create community awareness, Copenhagen’s food bank partners – St. Mary’s Food Bank, the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, San Antonio Food Bank, Central Texas Food Bank, and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank – will participate in social media and in-person coverage of the 5&5 Charity Food Drive.

Copenhagen will be conducting a full-scale media campaign across newspaper, digital, and social channels. During the previous year’s 5&5 Charity Food Drive, Copenhagen met its fundraising goal and donated $60,000 to the five food banks listed above. The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona received $10,000, which equated to 40,000 meals for those experiencing hunger across five counties in southern Arizona.

Additionally, customer donations totaled $771 and 448 pounds of food, equating to over 6,000 meals.

“It was inspiring to see the whole community come together to support hunger relief,” said Hansen, “from our marketing team who created content to raise awareness, to local media partners and our employees who volunteered. A big part of our goal is to help educate people about the food bank’s role in our community, and we are always excited to be a part of that.”

As a family-owned and -operated company since 1970, Copenhagen Imports has a longstanding history of, and commitment to, community involvement. Each year, Copenhagen works with local organizations in Arizona and Texas to advance charitable causes – from fighting food and housing insecurity to championing the wellbeing of children and pets.

Jorgen Hansen affirms, “Being involved in the community has always been a priority for us. We owe our success to the community, and it feels natural that we should be giving back.”