Pima County Touts Assets, Competitiveness at SelectUSA Mexico

BizTUCSONMarch 12, 2025
Less than a minute

Pima County Economic Development Director Heath Vescovi-Chiordi and District 2 Supervisor Dr. Matt Heinz and staff attended SelectUSA Mexico last month to meet with businesses that are looking to grow their business in the United States. 

The event, which was held in Mexico City Feb. 24-27, brought together more than 35 economic development organizations from around the world, ranging from tech startups to governments to chambers. 

During the event, Pima County representatives participated in panel discussions focusing on regional assets and competitiveness. They also connected with several businesses seeking expansion into the U.S. market, specifically Southern Arizona. 

In partnership with the Arizona Commerce Authority, the City of Tucson and others, Southern Arizona was well-represented at one of the largest gatherings of Mexican business leaders and decision-makers on the globe. 

BizTUCSONMarch 12, 2025
Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

University of Arizona Climbs to No. 31 Worldwide in Patent Rankings

March 13, 2025

Pima Industrial Development Authority Extends Help for First-Time Homebuyers

March 13, 2025

Macula Vision Systems Gets $100,000 from Flinn Foundation Entrepreneurship Program

March 13, 2025

56th Annual Fourth Avenue Street Fair, Mar. 21-22

March 13, 2025
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button