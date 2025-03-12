Pima County Touts Assets, Competitiveness at SelectUSA Mexico

Pima County Economic Development Director Heath Vescovi-Chiordi and District 2 Supervisor Dr. Matt Heinz and staff attended SelectUSA Mexico last month to meet with businesses that are looking to grow their business in the United States.

The event, which was held in Mexico City Feb. 24-27, brought together more than 35 economic development organizations from around the world, ranging from tech startups to governments to chambers.

During the event, Pima County representatives participated in panel discussions focusing on regional assets and competitiveness. They also connected with several businesses seeking expansion into the U.S. market, specifically Southern Arizona.

In partnership with the Arizona Commerce Authority, the City of Tucson and others, Southern Arizona was well-represented at one of the largest gatherings of Mexican business leaders and decision-makers on the globe.