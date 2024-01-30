Children’s Museum Tucson to Get $35,000 Grant from National Endowment for the Arts

Children’s Museum Tucson has announced it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts for a Grants for Arts Projects award of $35,000. This grant will support Art after Dark, the museum’s monthly free arts program.

In total, the NEA will award 958 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling more than $27.1 million that were announced as part of its first round of fiscal year 2024 grants.

“The NEA is delighted to announce this grant to Children’s Museum Tucson, which is helping contribute to the strength and well-being of the arts sector and local community,” said National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson. “We are pleased to be able to support this community and help create an environment where all people have the opportunity to live artful lives.”

Art after Dark is a free, monthly arts program with partner nonprofit arts organizations inspiring visitors with interactive performances and activities. The goal of the Art after Dark program is to provide exposure and access to the amazing array of arts within our community.

“Welcoming all children to share the depth and variety of Tucson’s vibrant arts community is such a joy,” said CMT Executive Director Hilary Van Alsburg. “The recognition by the National Endowment for the Arts of this program’s value is truly an honor.”