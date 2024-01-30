2024 Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase Opens

The 2024 Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Showcase officially opened this past weekend and runs through Sunday, Feb. 11.

Several shows are open already. The original public show that started it all, The Tucson Gem & Mineral Show, operated by the Tucson Gem & Mineral Society will open at the Tucson Convention Center on Thursday, Feb. 8, and run through Sunday, Feb. 11.

This year’s TGMS Show theme is “Pegmatites – Crystals Big and Beautiful.”

The showcase is hosted and operated by VisitTucson and developed in partnership with the City of Tucson every year. It is one of the most important ways that the city supports this annual international event in the region.

The Gemological Institute of America Alumni Collective is offering Continuing Education seminars during the AGTA Gemfair, where the beauty of pearls and the allure of Montana sapphires take center stage. Prior experience is not required to register:

Value Factors, Varieties, & Classifications of Pearls

Date & Time: Friday, Feb. 2, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Location: The Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum

Cost: $450 (GIA Alumni enjoy a 10% discount)

Led by GIA experts Lisa Kennedy and Artitaya “Fai” Homkrajae, this seminar goes beyond the surface of pearls, offering an immersive experience for your readers. From decoding the GIA 7 Pearl Value Factors™ to unraveling the intricacies of pearl strands and jewelry, participants will gain insider knowledge in a unique, interactive setting.

Montana Sapphires: History, Gemology, & Identification

Date & Time: Saturday, February 3, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Location: The Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum

Cost: $450 (GIA Alumni receive a 10% discount)

Aaron Palke, a distinguished GIA researcher, guides attendees through the rich history and gemology of Montana sapphires. This seminar offers a rare chance to explore the fascinating world of these precious gems, including insights into treatments and how to distinguish genuine Montana sapphires.