First Watch Opens New Location on Campbell Avenue

First Watch, the Florida-based daytime dining restaurant serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, announced it has opened a new location in Tucson, its seventh in the city.

The restaurant at 2943 N Campbell Avenue brings a chef-inspired menu and rotating seasonal offerings to a more than 4,000-square-foot space that seats 130 people, offers outdoor dining under a covered patio, and serves signature house-made juices and cocktails at a dedicated bar.



“Seven years ago, we opened our first Tucson restaurant just down the road on East Grant and, ever since, we’ve been looking for even more ways to inspire a new morning routine for neighbors across the community – and our restaurant along Campbell Avenue promises to do that and more,” said Robert Glen, VP of operations at First Watch. “We’re excited to unveil our latest restaurant design combining the rustic feel of a farmhouse with hints of an urban loft. Whether you’re raising a Kale Tonic at our indoor-outdoor bar or putting a fork in a stack of Lemon Ricotta Pancakes outdoors on the patio, we’ve got you covered with fresh takes on your brunch favorites.”



First Watch’s menu takes an elevated approach to traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings that are made to order using fresh ingredients in a kitchen without fryers, microwaves and heat lamps. Some fan favorites include Avocado Toast, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes and Million Dollar Bacon.



From the dedicated bar, the restaurant serves an array of juices made fresh in-house daily and brews its socially responsible Project Sunrise coffee, sourced by women coffee farmers based in South America. To celebrate the opening, customers who dine in at the Campbell Ave. restaurant Monday, Jan. 29-Friday, Feb. 2 will receive a free cup of Project Sunrise coffee with their meal.



Five times a year, First Watch offers a revolving seasonal menu that follows the position of the sun to source quality ingredients. This ever-evolving menu has featured specialties like the Barbacoa Quesadilla Benedict, Elote Mexican Street Corn Hash and Watermelon Wake-Up fresh juice, among others. The new restaurant will offer its first seasonal menu in March 2024.



The restaurant employs approximately 30 people and operates on a one-shift a day, “No Night Shifts Ever” approach that enables its teams to enjoy their evenings and build a better quality of life. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply at careers.firstwatch.com.



First Watch serves its entire menu seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service at seven restaurants across Pima and Rio Valley counties. To place an order or join a digital waitlist, guests can download the First Watch App or visit firstwatch.com.