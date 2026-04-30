Alta Expands Tucson Presence with Addition of ConformaTech

Move strengthens what is becoming the most capable geotechnical and materials testing team in Southern Arizona

Alta Environmental & Infrastructure (Alta), an Arizona-owned and operated engineering firm, today announced the addition of ConformaTech, a Southern Arizona-based geotechnical engineering, environmental consulting, and materials testing company with deep roots in Pima County.

Together, the two organizations are building what is quickly becoming the strongest and most capable geotechnical and materials testing team in Southern Arizona—combining local expertise with expanded resources, technical depth, and capacity to serve a growing region.

ConformaTech’s Tucson-based team will remain in place, continuing to serve clients with the same responsiveness and local knowledge they are known for—now backed by Alta’s broader statewide presence.

“This is about strengthening a team that was already well respected for doing great work,” said Dan Vermeer, Co-Founder, Alta. “ConformaTech brings an exceptional group of professionals who know this market. By coming together, we’re able to offer more depth, more support, and more capability—while staying grounded in the communities we serve.”

Alta, founded and based in Arizona, has grown steadily across the state by investing in local teams and delivering high-quality infrastructure solutions. The addition of ConformaTech reflects a continued commitment to Tucson and Southern Arizona, where demand for experienced, reliable engineering partners continues to rise.

“We’ve always taken pride in being a local company. Joining Alta allows us to keep that identity while expanding what we can offer our clients. It’s the same team—just stronger.” Gerry Yarab, Director of Operations, formerly President of ConformaTech.

ConformaTech has long emphasized the value of being a locally owned and operated company, with team members who live and work in Southern Arizona. That local presence remains unchanged and is now reinforced by Alta’s multidisciplinary expertise across civil engineering, surveying, environmental services, and materials testing.

As Southern Arizona continues to grow, the combined team is positioned to support projects of greater scale and complexity—without sacrificing the responsiveness and accountability that define local businesses.

About Alta Environmental & Infrastructure

Alta Environmental & Infrastructure is a full-service engineering and consulting firm specializing in infrastructure and environmental services. With core expertise in civil engineering, surveying, geotechnical engineering, environmental compliance, special inspections, and materials testing, Alta serves a diverse range of public and private clients across the U.S. From master-planned developments and large-scale utility projects to environmental remediation and compliance consulting, Alta provides integrated solutions that drive growth while protecting communities and ecosystems.

Alta has grown from a small local firm to a regional leader with over 250 team members and 6 offices throughout Arizona. Whether guiding a project from the ground up or stepping in to solve complex engineering challenges, Alta is committed to excellence, innovation, and service — all under one roof.

Photo courtesy Alta Environmental & Infrastructure