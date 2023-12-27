5151 E. Broadway Tower Ends 2023 Strong with New Leases and Amenities

5151 E. Broadway has announced three new tenants, a barista, and a renovated fitness center at the commercial office tower — Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, Adequate Funding, LLC, and Summit Funding Inc. highlight recent activity. Local Tucson Coffee Cricket operates out of the lobby.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company of Tucson leased 8,141 square feet and will be relocating its offices to 5151 in early 2024. Thomas J. Nieman, Principal, and Molly Gilbert, Office Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord. Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, Principal, Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, and Todd Heyman with TMH Real Estate Solutions represented the tenant.

Adequate Funding, LLC leased 1,022 square feet for a merchant services company offering payment processing to small and mid-size businesses within the United States. Jesus and Edna Solis, a husband-and-wife team, have been in the merchant processing business for nearly two decades. Andrew Keim with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the tenant. Thomas J. Nieman, Principal, and Molly Gilbert with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.

Summit Funding leased 1,499 square feet as a satellite office to their Phoenix location. James Mendenhall heads up this Tucson office. Molly Gilbert and Tom Nieman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord in this transaction.

Tucson Coffee Cricket’s innovative barista opened at the end of summer, and owner Suzi Becker, a lifelong Tucsonan, brought her seasonal craft coffees and energy to the lobby along with fresh-made spritzers and baked goods from local cottage bakers. Dedicated parking for customers is available on the upper parking deck.

AMENITIES

The renovations on the fitness facilities offer a 40% larger workout footprint than the previous space, with 15-foot ceilings, exposed duct work, LED pendant lighting, a single-user unisex locker room and changing area, new equipment, and scheduled to open in February 2024.