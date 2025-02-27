CBRE Opens New Office on River Road



CBRE announced the opening of its new office at 2502 East River Road in Tucson. The company recently moved into the new space from its longtime location on North Campbell Avenue.

Located in the 12-building office complex on the southeast corner of East River Road and North Hacienda del Sol Road, the stand-alone building features nine offices, collaborative workspaces, huddle rooms, conference rooms, a breakroom and a wellness room.

The office design provides aspects of CBRE’s Workplace360 program, which showcases space standards, including innovative technology and a wider variety of collaborative spaces designed to support hybrid working.

New office technology, including a video-equipped conference room, allows for collaboration between employees and clients. Additionally, the office has a digital display in the common areas to showcase announcements and support events within the office.

Jeff Casper, an industry veteran, was tapped to lead the office last year. Since taking over the role, Casper has added several new brokers to the office and continues to drive the business forward.

“With this new office, we are not just relocating; we are reimagining our potential in Tucson,” said Casper. “CBRE has set industry-leading standards for environments that attract employees and clients into their workplace. Tucson’s desirability continues to attract top employers because of its strong talent pipeline, affordable cost of living, business-friendly environment, availability of land and proximity to major markets. CBRE can play a role in helping those companies find their real estate solutions.”

CBRE, the world’s largest commercial real estate services company, has operated in Tucson since 1967. Over the past decade, the company has transacted thousands of deals valued at millions of dollars. Notable deals include selling the former Broadway building of Sweet Tomatoes, The Parker near the University of Arizona and the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort and Spa.