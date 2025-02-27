Tucson Unveils First Electric Garbage Truck

The City of Tucson introduced its first electric garbage truck on Feb. 26, as part of its commitment to make a greener future.

Mayor Regina Romero and Environmental Services Director Carlos De la Torre unveiled the vehicle at the Tucson Convention Center, highlighting its environmental and economic benefits.

“Our first electric garbage truck is a major step forward for our city,” Romero said. “Transitioning our fleet from diesel to cleaner alternatives improves air quality, reduces emissions, and leads Tucson toward more sustainable operations.”

The fully electric garbage truck, set to operate on residential routes, eliminates emissions, reduces noise pollution, and lowers fuel and maintenance costs. The initiative aligns with Tucson’s EV Readiness Roadmap, adopted in 2021, which already has made Tucson home to the largest electric bus fleet in the Southwest.