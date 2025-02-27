GUEST COLUMN: Connectivity in Southern Arizona is Good for Business

By Stephanie Healy – Southern Arizona Market VP, Cox

In today’s digital-first world, connectivity is no longer a luxury—it is a fundamental driver of business, economic growth, and community development. From remote work to e-commerce, from virtual collaboration to AI-driven automation, the ability to stay connected defines how businesses operate and compete.

Nowhere is this transformation more evident than in Southern Arizona, where connectivity has been at the core of personal and professional life for as long as many of us can remember. Over the years, businesses, educational institutions, healthcare providers, and entire communities have relied on robust internet infrastructure to power their operations. And today, with the increasing demand for high-speed, reliable connectivity, expansion into rural and underserved areas is more critical than ever.

A Shift from Convenience to Necessity

The pandemic accelerated a shift that was already well underway. Remote work, virtual meetings, digital learning, and telehealth became standard practices, blurring the lines between home and workplace, personal and professional. For businesses, this shift reinforced the importance of high-speed, reliable internet—not just for internal operations but for serving customers, supporting employees, and enabling innovation.

Southern Arizona companies of all sizes now depend on Cox Business internet, voice, TV, business continuity and cloud services to remain competitive. Whether it’s a retailer managing supply chains, a healthcare provider offering telemedicine, or a manufacturer leveraging IoT technology, seamless connectivity is at the foundation of efficiency and success.

Expanding Access to Fuel Economic Growth

High-speed internet is not just about convenience; it’s an economic catalyst. The ability to connect enables businesses to reach new markets, attract top talent, and scale operations. In rural areas, broadband expansion plays an even more transformative role, bridging the digital divide and fostering economic opportunities where they were previously limited.

Recognizing this, Cox has made major infrastructure investments to extend connectivity to rural communities in Southern Arizona. The expansion into areas such as Huachuca City, Douglas, Eloy, Sycamore Springs, Three Points, and Sierra Vista ensures that individuals and businesses in these regions are no longer at a disadvantage. Access to high-speed internet and on-the-go connectivity through Cox Mobile unlocks the potential for entrepreneurs, supports remote work, and strengthens local economies.

As digital transformation continues to accelerate, organizations that prioritize connectivity will be best equipped to navigate the evolving landscape. In Southern Arizona, high-speed internet is not just a tool; it is the foundation for the future of business.