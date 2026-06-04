Cavender’s Boot City Plans Third Tucson Location

BizTUCSONJune 4, 2026
1 minute read

Cavender’s Boot City, a premier destination for authentic Western Wear, has announced its newest location coming soon to Tucson this fall. This will be the brand’s third location here.

Best known for its wide selection of handcrafted western boots, the 15,655 square-foot store will house Cavender’s full line of men’s, women’s, and children’s hats, shirts, jeans, dresses, belts, and western accent accessories, plus work boots and apparel. 

Customers can expect to see well-known labels such as Ariat, Wrangler, Resistol, in addition to Cavender’s very own line, including Rockin’ C, Rafter C, and JRC & Sons brands.

The new store will offer personalized services including boot fitting, hat shaping, boot stretching and more.

At Cavender’s, loyalty is rewarded. As a special perk, customers can joinMy Cavender’s,the brand’s loyalty program. As valued members of My Cavender’s, loyal guests can enjoy exclusive offers, early access to sales and promotions, hassle-free returns, invites to special events, and more.

Cavender’s Boot City’s new store in Tucson will be located at 7200 E Broadway Blvd. Current area locations include 5367 S Calle Santa Cruz, and 4220 N Oracle Road. 

Image courtesy Cavender’s Boot City
BizTUCSONJune 4, 2026
1 minute read
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