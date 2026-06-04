Arizona Inn Recognized by Historic Hotels of America

Arizona Inn has been inducted into Historic Hotels of America®, the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation for recognizing, celebrating and promoting the finest historic hotels in the United States.

Arizona Inn is one of more than 300 hotels and resorts throughout the country that is recognized by Historic Hotels of America for preserving and maintaining its historic integrity, architecture, and ambiance.

“Historic Hotels of America is delighted to induct The Arizona Inn, a Spanish Colonial Style built in 1930,” said Lawrence Horwitz, executive VP of Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. “We commend the Arizona Inn, its new ownership, and leadership team who are Jim and Kerrin Berwick, Greg and Marla Amado, Brian and Shamra Strange, Phil and Mimi Amos, Kirk Saunders, Ann Peterson and Steve and Margot Kerr, for their careful historic preservation work, stewardship and vision that will allow future generations of travelers to experience this unique historic destination.”

To be selected for membership in Historic Hotels of America, a hotel must be at least 50 years old; has been designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark or listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places; and recognized as having historic significance.

“The hotel has so much rich history and heritage,” said Brian Strange, one of the inn’s new owners. “We’re very excited about it. And it’s particularly gratifying to work on a project where all the locals love it, because they just appreciate the legacy.”

Arizona Inn is rich in history and architectural integrity. Founded in 1930 by Isabella Greenway, Arizona’s first congresswoman and a close confidante of Eleanor Roosevelt, the Arizona Inn was envisioned as a desert sanctuary offering “privacy, quiet and sunshine.” Designed in a distinctive Spanish Colonial style, the Inn’s pink-hued buildings and casita-style accommodations were set across 14 acres of lush gardens, an enduring oasis in the Sonoran Desert.

Over the decades, the Inn has welcomed a remarkable roster of notable guests, including Clark Gable, Frank Sinatra, and John Wayne, all drawn by its discretion, charm and timeless appeal. Remaining family-owned for nearly a century, the Inn has been thoughtfully preserved rather than reinvented, maintaining its original character while evolving gently to meet modern expectations.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Arizona Inn continues to stand as one of Tucson’s most iconic landmarks—an architectural and cultural treasure where history is not simply remembered but quietly lived.

Image courtesy Arizona Inn