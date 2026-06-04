Patronato San Xavier Names R. Brooks Jeffery New Executive Director, Miles Green Retires

The Patronato San Xavier Board of Directors has announced the appointment of R. Brooks Jeffery as Patronato’s next executive director. Jeffery will succeed Miles Green, who is retiring after serving as executive director for the past 11 years.

Patronato San Xavier funds and directs ethical conservation, conducts scientific research, and conveys the significance of Mission San Xavier del Bac, a National Historic Landmark in the community of Wa:k, part of the Tohono O’odham Nation. Patronato is a non-sectarian non-denominational 501(c)(3) and does not receive sustaining support from any government or religious organization.

Jeffery brings to Patronato over 35 years as an executive leader, organizational administrator, and nationally respected expert in heritage conservation through various roles at the University of Arizona and as a professional consultant. At the University of Arizona, he served as associate VP for research, associate dean of the College of Architecture, Planning, and Landscape Architecture, director of the Drachman Institute, and chair of the Heritage Conservation Program.

He later served as startup executive director with the non-profit Naco Heritage Alliance, spearheading strategic planning efforts to help launch rehabilitation of Camp Naco in Cochise County, and led strategic planning efforts to preserve the Mystery Castle in Phoenix, both projects listed on the National Trust’s 11 Most Endangered List.

Jeffery’s appointment was the result of a national search process conducted over the past several months facilitated by Alexander | Carrillo Consulting and led by a search committee comprising Patronato staff and board members who evaluated many qualified applicants through multiple interview stages.

“Throughout the search process, Brooks demonstrated a thoughtful understanding of the complexity and importance of balancing relationships among all stakeholders engaged with Mission San Xavier” said Charlie Peck, Patronato board president.

“I’m honored and privileged to assume the role of executive director of Patronato San Xavier and build on the organization’s remarkable legacy” remarked Jeffery, who begins his role on June 15. “Mission San Xavier is both a Tucson landmark and spiritual home to the Wa:k community and the stewardship of both drives Patronato’s work”.

Pictured above – R. Brooks Jeffery. Photo courtesy Patronato San Xavier