Belden Inc. Reaffirms Commitment to U.S. Manufacturing



Belden Inc., a leading global provider of complete connection solutions which recently expanded its Tucson operations, announced the launch of its “Rooted in America” campaign.

The initiative reaffirms the company’s longstanding commitment to U.S.-based manufacturing, innovation and reliable end-to-end data solutions for automation and smart infrastructure industries.

As global market dynamics shift and manufacturing strategies evolve, Belden is maintaining and expanding its U.S. presence to ensure stability, responsiveness and continued support for its customers. Through the Rooted in America campaign, the company is highlighting its long-term investment in the reindustrialization of domestic operations and workforce development.

“Rooted in America reflects our deep history and ongoing commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality solutions within the U.S.,” said Andries Boone, managing director, solutions delivery, Americas at Belden Inc.

“We are proud of our role in American industry and remain focused on supporting our customers through a strong domestic footprint and a forward-looking approach to innovation.”

With more than 120 years of manufacturing leadership, Belden has been at the heart of American modernization—supporting everything from Thomas Edison’s early electric innovations to today’s industrial automation, data centers, smart factories and warehouses and critical infrastructure.

Today, Belden operates more than 10 manufacturing facilities across the United States, including legacy sites like Richmond, Ind. – continuously operating since 1928 – and recent expansions in Tucson and Cornelius, N.C.

The company also continues to invest in customer innovation centers in Chicago and Santa Clara, Calif. which support the design and development of robust, reliable and secure networks.