Casino Del Sol Donates $10,000 to Red Cross to Help Maui Wildfire Victims

Casino Del Sol has announced a donation of $10,000 to The Red Cross of Southern Arizona to support those impacted by the Maui wildfires. Funds will be utilized for emergency shelter, food, clothing, and other essential supplies for families to rebuild their lives.

“Thanks to partners like Casino Del Sol, the American Red Cross is able to respond to emergent disasters like the tragedy in Maui. The donation will provide people with comfort and hope in their darkest hour from safe places to sleep to immediate emergency financial assistance,” said Courtney Slanaker, executive director of the Red Cross of Southern Arizona. “A financial donation is the most efficient way to support people impacted by disaster.”

In coordination with the county government, trained Red Cross disaster workers are supporting emergency shelters on the islands of Maui and Oahu. Since the fires began, The Red Cross and partners have provided more than 3,600 overnight shelter stays for people seeking refuge in 11 emergency shelters.

“Community is at the heart of everything we do, and in times of crisis, it becomes even more important to extend a helping hand to those in need,” said Kimberly Van Amburg, CEO of Casino Del Sol. “The Maui wildfires have brought about immense challenges for the residents, and we are committed to playing a part in their recovery process.”