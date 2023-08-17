Princeton Review Names UArizona a “Best College”

The University of Arizona earned recognition for its quality of life, intramural sports programs, health services and student government participation.

By Nick Prevenas, University Communications

The University of Arizona has once again earned a place on The Princeton Review’s list of America’s best universities.

UArizona appears in the education service company’s The Best 389 Colleges: 2024 Edition, receiving top ratings in fire safety (98), sustainability (95) and quality of life (86). All ratings are based on a scale of 60 to 99, with 99 being the best possible score.

The university also scored well in admissions (85), financial aid (81) and academics (77).

The Princeton Review also publishes several lists for various categories relating to academics and campus life. UArizona earned rankings in the following categories:

“I am excited to see the University of Arizona recognized again by The Princeton Review,” said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. “The positive comments we see in student surveys are a reflection of the diverse, high-quality academic opportunities and wonderful campus life offered at this university.”

The Princeton Review chooses school for its Best Colleges list based on data it collects annually from surveys of college administrators about their institutions’ academic offerings. Only about 15% of America’s nearly 3,000 four-year colleges make the list. The specific ratings are based on data from The Princeton Review’s survey of 165,000 students at the 389 listed schools. This is the 32nd edition of the publication’s flagship guide to U.S. colleges and universities.

The Princeton Review has previously recognized UArizona in its rankings of Best Value Colleges, Green Colleges and Best Southwestern Colleges.

Students surveyed by The Princeton Review said that “amazing weather and a beautiful campus” help make UArizona “full of life and fun.” They added that UArizona highly emphasizes “communicating with its students and keeping up to date with student life” – a service that extends to graduates as well, thanks to a “supportive and large alumni network.”

Survey respondents also said that “classrooms are often set up in a manner in which group discussion is encouraged” and that UArizona professors seek to “create an active learning environment.”

The student survey has 85 questions focused on academics and administration, campus life, individual students and fellow students.