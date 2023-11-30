Casino Del Sol Charity Golf Tourney Raises $50,000 for I Am You 360, Gospel Rescue Mission

Casino Del Sol has announced I Am You 360 and Gospel Rescue Mission as the beneficiaries of its 8th annual Charity Golf Tournament. A total of $50,000 was raised from the tournament and each nonprofit will receive $25,000 to continue providing essential services and support to the homeless.

Kimberly Van Amburg, CEO of Casino Del Sol, said, “The Pascua Yaqui Tribe and Casino Del Sol are dedicated to creating a positive impact in our community and firmly believe in the power of collaboration and supporting local organizations. The Charity Golf Tournament was a fantastic opportunity for us to come together, raise funds and try to make a positive difference in the community by supporting these great organizations.”

The Casino Del Sol Charity Golf Tournament took place on Oct. 22 and 23 at Sewailo Golf Club. The event brought together community leaders, businesses from across the country, and golf enthusiasts, all united in their commitment to making a difference in the lives of the homeless.

I Am You 360 is an organization committed to empowering and transforming the lives of young people experiencing homelessness. Through mentorship, educational programs and life skills development, they aim to break the cycle of homelessness and provide a pathway to success. Through programs like the green tiny home community, I Am You 360 seeks to establish gainful employment, education, healing and homeownership to break generational cycles and promote change.

Desiree Cook, founder and CEO of I Am You 360, expressed her gratitude, saying, “We were thrilled to be chosen as a beneficiary of Casino Del Sol’s Charity Golf Tournament. This gift will enable us to expand our services and support more individuals on their journey to self-sufficiency. Together, we can make a lasting impact in the lives of those experiencing homelessness.”

Gospel Rescue Mission Gospel just celebrated 70 years of serving the greater Tucson area. Their comprehensive approach provides immediate assistance, a 12-month addiction recovery program, transitional housing, job training, health services and long-term solutions to help individuals and families overcome homelessness.

“We were honored to be selected as a beneficiary of the Casino Del Sol Charity Golf Tournament,” said Lisa Chastain, CEO of Gospel Rescue Mission. “The funds raised will directly support our efforts to provide shelter, meals, and essential services to those experiencing homelessness.”

Casino Del Sol has hosted the Charity Golf Tournament since 2015, with the exception of 2020 when the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previous beneficiaries of the tournament include The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Homicide Survivors, Inc. and Youth on Their Own.