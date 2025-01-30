United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona Shares MLK Day Service by Volunteers

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona engaged volunteers and community partners in events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King during the MLK Day of Service. Here is a snapshot of work that day that honored and celebrated his legacy:

-140 registered volunteers participated in five service projects, ranging from buffelgrass removal near the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum to a community cleanup, as well as writing cards of encouragement to Los Angeles firefighters at Luna y Sol Café.

-Honoring Dr. King’s Legacy: As the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service, this event emphasized collective action in Tucson, tying directly to Dr. King’s vision.

-Strong Community Partnerships: Organizations like Asbury Automotive, the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, Arizona Alpha Phi, and Ridgetop Group supported the event, helping to engage a diverse group of volunteers.

-Volunteer Engagement: Projects like the Mini MOCA Paint Party, with 34 participants, and Luna y Sol Café’s reflection project, with over 50 participants, demonstrated strong community turnout.