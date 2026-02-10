Marana, Oro Valley Finalize Bicycling Partnership

Cycling has become a powerful economic driver across northern Pima County, from long rides on The Chuck Huckelberry Loop to nationally recognized road events that attract visitors from around the world.

This week, Marana and Oro Valley formalized their long-standing collaboration through an intergovernmental agreement establishing a regional partnership to plan and produce cycling initiatives that support tourism and economic activity.

Approved by both councils, the agreement recognizes cycling as a shared regional asset that enhances residents’ quality of life while positioning northern Pima County as a premier cycling destination.

“For years, our communities have worked together to host rides, races, and experiences that bring people here and get them moving across our stunning landscapes,” said Stefanie Boe, tourism and marketing manager for the Town of Marana. “This agreement formalizes that collaboration and ensures we’re growing cycling and all forms of biking in a way that’s intentional.”

Together, Marana and Oro Valley offer miles of smooth pavement, bike-friendly infrastructure, and scenic Sonoran Desert landscapes, along with mild winter temperatures that attract visiting cyclists and professional teams while much of the country remains in colder conditions.

The communities have partnered since 2012 on major outdoor and cycling initiatives, including the Marana–Oro Valley Experience (M.O.V.E.) Across 2 Ranges Hike Challenge, the Tucson Bicycle Classic and the Project Echelon Gran Fondo. These events draw participants from across the region and beyond, with both towns hosting race stages and experiences that have helped establish the area as a nationally recognized cycling hub.

Under the agreement, the towns will continue to co-produce cycling events, coordinate marketing, and evaluate economic impact, attendance, and community benefits. The partnership also creates a framework for expanding future initiatives beyond events, including education, safety awareness, and long-term planning.

“Cycling doesn’t stop at town boundaries,” said Crystal Franke, destination marketing manager for the Town of Oro Valley. “This partnership allows us to think regionally about safety, tourism, and the experience riders have when they come here, in addition to the quality of life for our residents.”

The agreement aligns with Marana’s Tourism Master Plan and Oro Valley’s Destination Management Plan, both of which prioritize collaboration and outdoor recreation as key economic drivers. In 2024, the tourism departments for both towns received the Governor’s Tourism Award for Best Tourism Partnership from the Arizona Office of Tourism.