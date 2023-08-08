Big Brothers Big Sisters Establishes New Youth Mentoring Hub

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona has a new home for youth mentoring. The nonprofit organization has purchased two buildings on 1.07 acres located at 2552 N. Alvernon Way to create a more accessible, inviting and functional space for youth and their mentors.

The purchase follows the sale of BBBS’s downtown office at 160 E. Alameda, which was finalized earlier this month. BBBS’s new facility will feature a 5,700-square-foot Mentoring Activity Centerto provide a safe, fun, and FREE space for youth and adult mentors to meet, connect and develop their relationships.

“In our pursuit to empower the potential of every young person, we are thrilled to announce our new home at 2552 N. Alvernon Way. This expansion represents Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona’s unwavering commitment to creating a nurturing environment where youth and mentors can forge life-changing connections. With this new space, we’re not just building a physical facility; we’re building a bold path to a big future for our community,” said BBBS CEO Marie Logan.

The space will feature areas for cooking, crafting, playing games, homework and other simple things that Matches enjoy doing together. The new facility will also enable BBBS to offer programming to youth waiting to be matched with their own Big, as well as more support for parents and guardians.

BBBS has launched a $3.9 million capital campaign to fund the new project including the purchase

and renovation of the property, as well as funding for expanding programming once operating in the new space. Over $2 million has been committed so far, including proceeds from the sale of the downtown property and generous donations from the Connie Hillman Foundation, Bert W. Martin Foundation, the Super Bowl Legacy Foundation, and every one of the current BBBS board members.

Isaac Figueroa of Larsen Baker represented BBBS for both the sale and purchase.