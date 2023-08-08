UArizona’s Dr. Esther Sternberg Pens Book on Workplace Wellness

In her new book, WELL AT WORK: Creating Wellbeing in any Workspace, which goes on sale Sept. 5, integrative health pioneer Dr. Esther Sternberg offers a menu of simple steps anyone can take to design their workspace for health, happiness, and productivity.

Sternberg’s new book encompasses her pioneering, decades-long research to reveal that staying well at work need not be a luxury. With tips on how to design spaces for wellbeing across the seven domains of integrative health (stress and resilience, movement, sleep, relationships, environment, nutrition, and spirituality), and even the air we breathe, workers of all kinds will understand:

– Optimal lighting and noise levels for reducing stress and improving focus

– Why open-plan offices can keep you more active

– The myriad benefits of access to nature (and how to bring nature indoors)

– Office layouts that foster social interactions but not distraction

– Foods to enhance cognitive performance

Sternberg is a professor of medicine, psychology and architecture, landscape architecture and planning at the University of Arizona and has been internationally recognized for her pioneering discoveries on the mind-body-stress interaction in healing and the impact of built environments on integrative health and wellness. She’s advised the World Health Organization, the U.S. Institute of Medicine, the Vatican, and more, and has been featured on national stages, including CBS’ 60 Minutes, SXSW, NPR, ABC News, and more.

Some reviews of her book:

“The pioneering physician and scientist Dr. Esther Sternberg provides us with innovative and often overlooked ways in which the built environment can be optimized to improve integrative health and well being. A master class in one book which should be required reading for all.”—Dr. Richard Carmona, 17th Surgeon General of The United States

“The future of leadership in the corporate business world—and even the political world—will be determined by those who take responsibility for wellbeing in their communities. Workplace wellbeing, social wellbeing, physical wellbeing, community, and financial wellbeing are interdependent. This book, written by a true pioneer in the field, offers a perfect road map to creating a more just, sustainable, healthier, and joyful world.”—Deepak Chopra, author of Living in the Light