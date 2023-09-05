Groundswell Capital, OneAZCredit Union Partner with I Am You 360 for Prom Havana Nights 2023

Groundswell Capital and OneAZ Credit Union have partnered as title sponsors for the First Annual I Am You 360 fundraising event, Havana Nights Prom 2023, hosted by Jessica Kaiser of JKaiser Workspaces, to raise funds to enable a second Tiny Home community for homeless youth ages 18-22.

This very important fundraising event is focused on raising $144,000 toward the completion of I Am You 360’s second Tucson Tiny Home Community–the organization’s first to focus on Green building. I Am You 360’s unique housing program provides homes, life skills training and down payment assistance to youth who are either aging out of the foster care system or otherwise experiencing homelessness.

The youth participating in the program pay $1 per square foot for a Green Tiny Home–50% of which is put into an escrow account where it is held as down payment toward the residents’ future purchase of a single-family home. As part of the requirements for the program, residents are required to participate in a monthly life skills class where they learn budgeting, CPR training, safe sex, cleaning, building credit, self-esteem and more.

“I Am You 360 is committed to sewing our underserved youth back into the fabric of our community through safe, affordable, green housing,” said I Am You Founder Desiree Cook. “The development of this unique program has successfully provided life skills and a path to homeownership to break generational cycles.”

Cook approached Kaiser of JKaiser Workspaces about collaborating in an impactful way, and she offered to host the organization’s first-ever, formal fundraising event.

“I Am You 360 is working to create a real and tangible change in our community,” Kaiser said. “Through the tireless efforts of the founder Desiree Cook and the board of directors, the organization is keeping our most vulnerable youth off the streets and even more impressively, they are paving the way for a sustainable future for youth that would otherwise have no support system and would follow the path of homelessness, drug addiction and incarceration that is so common amongst foster children that weren’t adopted.”

“Groundswell Capital is delighted to support I Am You 360 as the co-title sponsor for this powerful event,” said Dre Thompson, CEO of Tucson Industrial Development Authority. “What Desiree has built aligns perfectly with our goals to invest in our community’s equitable, innovative and sustainable future. This project represents all three! We encourage every community organization that is serious about affordable housing and building a brighter future for our youth to consider joining us in supporting this invaluable resource in our city!”

​OneAZ Credit Union Southern Regional President Lisa Hagins said, “I Am You 360 speaks to the core of OneAZ’s mission of serving the community. We are committed to people helping people and have supported I Am You 360 from the moment we heard their story. Serving others is extremely important and the way Tucson always wraps its arms around those that may need support, that speaks to my heart.”

I Am You 360, founded in 2014, has raised $1.2 million toward the building and maintenance of its first community, located at First and Oracle and toward the second Green community which is currently under construction at 1101 S. Van Buren Ave.

The non-profit has gained local and national recognition to include a feature on Ellen: https://youtu.be/4mHjbLEsKy4

I Am You 360 Prom Havana Nights 2023

242 Park Ave.

Sept. 16

6:00pm – 11:00pm

Prom Court Voting to Start on 8/28

EVENT DETAILS