Pima Foundation Receives $110,000 from the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce Foundation

The Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce Foundation has donated $110,000 to Pima Foundation to help support students attending Pima Community College.



The newly formed scholarship will be known as the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce Foundation Endowment in honor of Marilyn and Al Cook and is designed to help up to five students annually with a $1,500 scholarship.

“Pima Foundation is extremely grateful for the opportunity to award scholarships from the newly established Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce Foundation Endowment,” said Marcy Euler, president and CEO of Pima Community College Foundation. “This important partnership and, because the fund is endowed, the legacy of Marilyn and Al Cook will live on in perpetuity to support deserving students pursuing their educational and career goals.”

The Cooks were longtime Oro Valley residents who left a portion of their estate to the Oro Valley Chamber Foundation to be used for charitable contribution within the Oro Valley community.



The scholarships provide funds to cover any educational expenses a student may encounter at PCC, such as housing, books, transportation and childcare. PCC students who apply for the scholarship must write a short essay explaining why they need financial help. They also must be enrolled in at least six credit hours in any program of study at PCC.



“Our board is genuinely excited and honored to have this opportunity to help young Pima students achieve their educational goals for years and decades to come,” said Dave Perry, chair of the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce Foundation. “We know Marilyn and Al wanted to help young people find their way.”



Applications for the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce Foundation Scholarships for the Fall 2024 term will be available beginning in February at PCC Scholarship Universe.

Pictured above from left – Otton Suarez, Chamber foundation board member; Kristen Sharp, foundation board member and president and CEO of the Oro Valley Chamber; Chamber foundation board member Kay Williams; Chamber Foundation board chair Dave Perry; and Marcy Euler, president and CEO of the Pima Foundation.