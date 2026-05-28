Raytheon Announces First Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units Delivered to U.S. Army

The Javelin Joint Venture, a partnership between Raytheon, an RTX business, and Lockheed Martin, has delivered the first Lightweight Command Launch Units to the U.S. Army.

The LWCLU, a next-generation launcher for the Javelin® weapon system, is designed to be adaptable and compatible with all current, past and future Javelin variants. The launcher is replacing the weapon system’s legacy command launch unit.

To date, Raytheon has invested $22 million to modernize the LWCLU factory to increase speed of production and expand capacity. In collaboration with the U.S. Army, the facility in Tucson, is ramping annual production.

“Delivering the first LWCLUs to the U.S. Army reflects the Javelin Joint Venture’s commitment to continuously advancing technology for service members,” said Jenna Hunt Frazier, JJV president and Javelin program director at Raytheon. “Our investments in modernization and production capacity ensures soldiers receive this cutting-edge capability faster.”

The Javelin LWCLU provides soldiers with twice the target detection and recognition range while reducing size by 30% and weight by 25%. The LWCLU maximizes surveillance for soldiers, offering day and night engagement capability.

“The production and delivery of the LWCLU marks a pivotal step in modernizing the Javelin system for today’s warfighter,” said Rich Liccion, JJV VP and Lockheed Martin Javelin program director. “Its innovative design enhances mobility and survivability while preserving the precision firepower that users rely on.”

Javelin is developed and produced by the JJV between Raytheon in Tucson and Lockheed Martin in Orlando, Fla.

Image courtesy Raytheon, an RTX business