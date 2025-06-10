Arizona Wildcats Win Chapel Hill Super Regional, Advance to 19th College World Series

Next Game on Friday at 11:00 am MST

The Arizona Wildcats (44-19) punched their ticket to the College World Series for the 19th time in program history with a thrilling 4-3 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels (46-15) on Sunday afternoon at Boshamer Stadium, in Chapel Hill, NC.



This marks the Wildcats first advancement to the biggest stage in college baseball under head coach Chip Hale, who won one of Arizona’s four national championships as a player in 1986.



Arizona mounted an incredible comeback to secure the Chapel Hill Super Regional, not only coming from behind in Sunday’s finale but also coming back from an 18-2 series-opening loss.



The Wildcats found themselves trailing 3-1 entering the eighth inning, with their lone run to that point coming from a solo home run by Garen Caulfield in the second inning.



Andrew Cain kick started the eighth-inning rally with a leadoff single through the right side; a pair of UNC errors and a bunt single from Easton Breyfogle brought him in to cut the deficit to just one run.



Following a walk drawn by Brendan Summerhill and a pitching change, Tucson native Mason White stepped up to the plate with the Wildcats trailing by one and the bases loaded with one out. He would go on to lace the third pitch he saw up the middle for a two-run single, giving the Wildcats a 4-3 lead.



Right-hander Casey Hintz worked around two walks for a shutdown frame in the bottom of the eighth before turning things over to Arizona closer, Tony Pluta.



Pluta entered for the bottom of the ninth and issued a stress-free 1-2-3 inning to slam the door shut on the Tar Heels and secure the Wildcats CWS berth. With his game-ending strikeout, Pluta sealed his 14th save of the season, setting the single-season program record.



Arizona’s comeback was made possible by a tremendous start from true freshman Smith Bailey, who worked six innings and allowed just three runs on five hits.

Men’s College World Series June 13 (Fri) 11:00 AM (MST)

Arizona Wildcats vs. #11 Coastal Carolina

Charles Schwab Field Omaha, NE

Source: University of Arizona Athletics