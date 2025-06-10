Pima Community College Governing Board Approves Balanced Budget with No Increase in Tuition or Property Tax Rate

The Pima Community College Governing Board has unanimously approved the College’s budget for Fiscal Year 2025-2026, reaffirming its commitment to affordability, fiscal responsibility, and student success. The adopted $332.7 million budget includes no increase to tuition and no increase to the property tax levy, despite continued financial uncertainty across the higher education landscape.

The College’s ability to maintain stable costs for students and taxpayers stems from conservative, forward-looking financial planning and steady enrollment and population growth. PCC will generate approximately $2.8 million in additional revenue from new construction and property development. The College will lower its primary property tax rate from $1.2530 to $1.2176 per $100 of assessed valuation. The secondary tax rate remains at zero, as the College carries no outstanding general obligation debt.

“We are proud to deliver a budget that prioritizes student success,” said Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey P. Nasse. “And, importantly, holds the line on tuition and taxes. This budget reflects our shared commitment to delivering the highest quality education at an exceptional value to the people of Southern Arizona.”

Enrollment at PCC continues to increase, with the number of students up 4% this past spring and an 11% increase in the current summer session. The College has now experienced enrollment growth every semester for the past two and a half years, reflecting strong demand for PCC’s programs and support services.

Board Chair Greg Taylor emphasized the significance of the decision, noting that all five elected board members voted in favor of the plan.

“We are proud to unanimously adopt a fiscally responsible budget that sustains quality while honoring the financial realities of our students, families, and community,” said Taylor. “We’re not raising tuition. We’re not raising the tax rate. And thanks to this administration’s careful planning, we’re continuing to invest in innovation, support, and student success. This is not just a sound financial decision, it’s a reflection of who we are as a community college.”

The adopted budget includes a 1% minimum raise for regular employees, a 3% increase for adjunct faculty pay, and pay increases tied to years of service and market-based adjustments for certain positions. It also provides funding for capital improvements, technology upgrades, and deferred maintenance across the College’s five campuses. In addition, the plan calls for continued efforts to improve efficiency through employee attrition and retirements.