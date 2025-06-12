Arby’s Cares Celebrates $1 Million Raised to Uplift Southern Arizona Communities

Seven years. Thirteen restaurants. Hundreds of fundraisers. Thousands of lives touched. And now— a milestone that speaks volumes: $1 million raised and given directly to the communities they call home.

Through the homegrown initiative, Arby’s Cares, the program is celebrating a major achievement: more than $1 million raised to support local causes and lift up neighbors in need. It’s more than a number—it shows what’s possible when passion meets purpose.

Community helping community

This journey didn’t start in a boardroom. It started with a question: “How can we do more for the people who support us every day?”

For Jami Salyers, Vice President of Operations for Irish Beef, LLC, (which owns and operates 13 Arby’s locations in Southern Arizona) that question sparked a movement. Having started as a crew member in high school and worked her way up through the ranks, Salyers knew firsthand the strength of the Arby’s team—and the power of giving back.

“Seven years ago, we created the Arby’s Cares initiative as a way to give back to our community,” says Salyers. “We listened. We learned. And we got to work.”

What began as a single fundraiser quickly grew into a year-round, grassroots movement powered by employees who believe that making a difference should be part of the job.

Community Is the Core of the Business

Arby’s Cares isn’t just a charity program; it’s culture in action.

From Sierra Vista to Marana, their restaurant teams do more than serve their guests, they are able to have a direct impact on their community. Every fundraiser, every toy drive, and every event is rooted in the promise that every dollar stays right here in Southern Arizona.

They have helped those with disabilities through UCP of Southern Arizona, raised funds for local food banks, and helped kids experience the outdoors for the first time at the Rose Canyon Lake Youth Fishing Clinic. They’ve collected toys for families in need and stood shoulder-to-shoulder with local heroes during the holidays through Season 4 Hope, the Sierra Vista Fire Department Toy Drive, and more.

Driven by Team Members. Powered by Purpose

“What makes Arby’s Cares different is that it’s led from the inside out. Our employees don’t just participate—they drive the mission. Every team is trained on the purpose behind each initiative, and it shows in their enthusiasm, creativity, and commitment.”

“Our impact has been far greater than I ever envisioned,” says Salyers. “We’ve built real relationships. We’ve helped real people. And maybe most importantly, we’ve shown our team that they, too, can make a difference.”

“$1 Million Is Just the Beginning”

“We’re incredibly proud of this milestone—but we’re not stopping here. The next million starts now. Because while a million dollars is a lot, the true value lies in what it represents: compassion, connection, and a caring community,” said Salyers.

“To our guests, our partners, and every member of the Arby’s team who has helped make this dream a reality: thank you. Your support, generosity, and spirit fuel everything we do.”

Pictured above from right – VP of Operations Jami Salyers with Beverley Tidwell, Program Director for Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona. Photo Courtesy of Irish Beef LLC