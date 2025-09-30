University of Arizona Announces $50 Million Upgrade for Athletics Facilities

The Arizona Board of Regents today approved a $50 million facilities project to address deferred maintenance and infrastructure upgrades at Arizona Stadium and McKale Center.

The first step in the process will be a feasibility study that will commence later this fall and will engage fans, alumni and campus partners. Specific projects, timelines and costs will be determined once the study is completed.



“Our fans are the heartbeat of Arizona Athletics,” said Desireé Reed-Francois, R. Ken Coit Director of Athletics. “This investment addresses critical upgrades, and the feasibility study will guide us in enhancing our facilities to elevate comfort, convenience, and atmosphere — creating a truly memorable game day for every Wildcat.”



Projects will include lighting, seating, sound, restrooms, and game day operations to keep the facilities reliable, modern, and welcoming while elevating the overall experience for Wildcat fans and guests.



“Our student-athletes bring great pride to our community and the fans that support them,” said U of A President Suresh Garimella. “Our fans deserve facilities that reflect their level of support, and these upgrades will ensure our infrastructure remains sound and our venues remain places of excitement and connection for the entire community. I look forward to the outcomes of the feasibility study and the path we will chart for future improvements that elevate the game day experience and showcase the vibrancy of Arizona Athletics.”



Arizona Stadium and McKale Center are important assets to the U of A, the City of Tucson and the State of Arizona as a whole, helping Arizona Athletics contribute $266 million in annual economic benefit. By continuing to invest in these facilities, the university demonstrates its continued commitment to being a leader in supporting the Arizona community and those who support the school.

Information and image provided by the University of Arizona.