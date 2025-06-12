Arizona Athletics and Hughes Federal Credit Union Relaunch the KidCats Program

Arizona Athletics, in proud partnership with Hughes Federal Credit Union, is thrilled to announce the return of the KidCats program — a special fan club for Wildcat enthusiasts 12 and under.

Whether your child is already a huge Arizona fan or just starting to cheer, KidCats offers a fun and memorable way to be part of the Wildcat family.

Membership Perks Include:

Game tickets to select Arizona Athletics events

A KidCats swag bag full of exclusive goodies

Access to one-of-a-kind experiences only available to members

“We’re proud to work with Hughes Federal Credit Union to bring back a program that fosters community and inspires the next generation of Wildcats,” said Tony Daniel, Senior Associate AD Revenue & Engagement at Arizona Athletics. “It’s about more than just the game. It’s about building lifelong memories.”

Families can sign up directly through the KidCats website, or receive a FREE membership by opening a Hughes Federal Credit Union Youth Account — a great way to start your child’s financial journey with extra Wildcat spirit.

“At Hughes, we’re committed to supporting families and investing in our community’s future,” said Elisa Ross, VP of Marketing at Hughes Federal Credit Union. “The KidCats program is a fun and meaningful way to help young fans build a lasting connection to Arizona Athletics while learning about financial wellness through our Youth Account.”

Ready to Join the Wildcat Fun?Visit the KidCats website to sign up or learn how to get started at Hughes Federal Credit Union.

About Hughes Federal Credit Union

Hughes Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial institution serving over 191,000 members with $2.5 billion in assets. Since its founding in 1952, Hughes has remained deeply committed to improving the financial lives of its members while maintaining strong local roots. Recognized as one of the best-in-state credit unions by Forbes in 2024 and consistently rated as a Five-Star “Superior” or Four-Star “Excellent” financial institution by BauerFinancial since 1991, Hughes offers a full range of financial products and services designed to meet the evolving needs of its diverse membership. For more information, please visit HughesFCU.org.