CODAC Health Recovery & Wellness Earns National Reaccreditation

CODAC Health, Recovery & Wellness has announced its recent reaccreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. This accreditation represents CODAC’s commitment to quality and positive health outcomes for individuals living with substance use disorders, mental illness and trauma.



CARF is a globally recognized accrediting body that promotes the highest quality of care and services for individuals seeking rehabilitation and support.



“Accreditation provides validation of our commitment to excellence, which can be reassuring to members, families, funders and the community,” said CODAC’s chief compliance officer, Amy Muñoz.



Muñoz shared that CODAC was evaluated on, and met, more than 2,000 standards. “This is a direct reflection of the dedication of our staff and their commitment to our community, as well as CODAC’s adherence to best practices and procedures,” she said.



Through a rigorous three-day evaluation process, CARF surveyors assess organizations on various criteria, including board governance, organizational structure, client-focused programs, patient experience, quality and compliance, and commitment to ongoing improvement.



Surveyors shared many notable strengths observed within the organization and, in their report, wrote “the organization has been serving people in this area for over 50 years and has evolved with an emphasis on innovation to meet the changing needs of members served.”



This accreditation also marks the inaugural accreditation of CODAC’s supported living programs for pregnant and postpartum women in recovery, men in recovery and for adults with serious mental illnesses.



“Accreditation of CODAC’s supported living programs, in particular, is a timely and important component of demonstrating that these facilities are legitimate recovery programs with solid evidence that best practice policies and procedures are adhered to for the health and safety of the members that reside there,” said Muñoz. “The accreditation sets CODAC programs apart as being among the best.”



CODAC is one of few organizations that has also achieved accreditation for board governance for the past nine years. According to CARF, “The board is responsible for ensuring that the organization is managed effectively, efficiently, and ethically by the organization’s executive leadership through defined accountability mechanisms.” CODAC is proud of receiving the optional governance accreditation that further demonstrates commitment and observance of ethical practices.



CODAC has been accredited by CARF since 2002.