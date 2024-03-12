New 24/7 Workout Anytime Fitness Center & Spa Opens in Tanque Verde Valley

24/7 Workout Anytime Fitness Center & Spa celebrated its grand opening with a Mar. 1 ribbon cutting ceremony at 9115 E. Tanque Verde Rd, in the Madera Village Shopping Center.

Jason and Melissa Lobaugh along with her brother, Joe Franzen are the owners of the new 14,000-square-foot facility. This is their second fitness center in addition to their Beaverton, Ore. location. They plan four fitness centers and spas in the Tucson metro area.

Workout Anytime is a super-convenient, affordable, family-owned gym that is available any time, day or night. With 200 locations nationwide, Workout Anytime has built a reputation for quality workouts that fit any schedule. “Motivation isn’t difficult for some clients, but time and convenience are. This is why our gym is easy to get to, easy to access, and easy to use, twenty-four hours a day,” said Jason.

“Convenience isn’t the only thing in which this fitness center excels. Workout Anytime distinguishes itself by having up-to-date equipment that is maintained by ‘clean freaks.’ For those new to working out, trainers walk clients through using the machines, providing friendly and caring one-on-one support when needed. At the same time athletes, bodybuilders, and longtime fitness junkies, who want a no-fuss workout, are free to get in and out quickly,” he said.

In addition to the latest and greatest strength equipment, cardio machines, personal and small group training, matrix strength training equipment and high intensity interval training all with certified trainers, they offer hydromassage, tanning, infrared sauna, massage chairs, red light therapy, Theragun, and Styku 3-D Scans.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Tanque Verde Valley area. It’s clear this is a tight nit community and this is a terrific location for our first of four planned 24/7 Workout Anytime Fitness Center & Spas in the Tucson Metro Area,” said Melissa. “We are off to a good start and looking forward to continued growth.”