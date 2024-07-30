Alliance Bank of Arizona Gets Top National Honors for Volunteerism

Junior Achievement of Arizona has announced that Alliance Bank of Arizona was chosen as one of the national recipients of the organization’s most prestigious national award for volunteerism–the Gold Leadership Award.

Junior Achievement’s Gold Leadership Award honors volunteer excellence, presented in recognition of leadership in supporting and expanding JA’s student impact, resources, operational excellence and sustainability. The award honors the recipients’ JA volunteer service during the 2023-24 school year.

“Our local business community’s support of JA is critical to achieving our mission, to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in the global economy,” said Katherine Cecala, president of Junior Achievement of Arizona. “

Alliance Bank of Arizona has been involved with Junior Achievement of Arizona for the past four years. They are an incredible partner contributing more than $168,000 and 462 employees have covered 691 classes. During the 2023-2024 school year, 286 employees taught 323 classes, which equates to 1.5FTEs using the Independent Sector’s value per volunteer hour, that time is valued at over $100,000. They also have a store in BizTown and provide volunteers for JA Days.

Junior Achievement’s entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and work readiness programs are delivered nationwide—typically in classrooms during the school day, by volunteer role models from the local business community.