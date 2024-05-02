Albuquerque Eyes Tucson for Best Practices in Downtown Revitalization

Downtown Tucson was recently spotlighted in a series of articles by Downtown Albuquerque News. These articles, authored by Peter Rice, offer a comparative analysis of downtown development efforts and resources between Tucson and Albuquerque.



Among the various subjects covered in the articles, one piece particularly shines a light on the exceptional work of the Downtown Tucson Partnership in managing the Business Improvement District. Titled “Clean, green, and safe: How sweating the small stuff in Downtown Tucson set the table for success,” this article underscores the pivotal role played by the DTP in fostering a clean, safe and inviting environment within the downtown area.



“This comprehensive four-part series provides a valuable external viewpoint while celebrating Downtown Tucson’s journey towards revitalization and the collaborative efforts of the DTP and its partners,” said Kathleen Eriksen, DTP president and CEO. “Being acknowledged by Downtown Albuquerque News is truly an honor, affirming the dedication and impact of our ongoing initiatives.”



The DTP oversees the 54-block BID, where property owners contribute an additional annual tax to receive enhanced municipal services. Governmental partners including the City of Tucson, Pima County and Rio Nuevo also contribute funding to the DTP. DTP services include power washing, landscaping, 24/7 safety ambassador support, marketing campaigns and initiatives, communications, and more, all aimed at bolstering economic development and vitality within the core of downtown.