The World is Watching Tucson: Cycling City USA – KVOA News 4 Tucson

Reported by Robbie Reynold, KVOA News4 Tucson

There are many reasons the world is watching Tucson. And one of those reasons is because of how friendly the city is to two-wheelers.

Tucson is one of the best destinations for cyclists. Local cyclists say it’s because of the solid year-round weather and great rides like The Loop, Mount Lemmon and Gates Pass.

“We get so many visitors from out of town,” says Steven Morganstern, the owner of Bicycle Ranch. “So many people … they come here, explore Tucson, they love riding, and they wind up moving here because we’ve got The Loop, we’ve got great weather year-round, it’s just a great place to be.”

Tucson’s premier ride also just celebrated a big milestone. El Tour De Tucson held its 40th race last season. Thousands of riders from all over the world come to compete.

“We have over 9,000 people that came from all over the world last year,” says TJ Juskiewicz, the executive director for the race. “And most of them have come back and just said, you know, that was so much fun, come back and bring friends.”

