5151 E. Broadway Opens Tower 5151 Executive Suites and Unveils New Fitness Facility

5151 E. Broadway, Tucson’s largest commercial office building, announces Tower 5151 Executive Suites, from one office of 150 sq ft to multiple offices to a full floor. 10,500+ square feet of workspace options offering unrivaled city views. Additionally, the state-of-the-art fitness center opened in mid-April to much excitement. Mark Isenberger, property manager, said, “Today’s office environment requires modern amenities, access to conveniences, flexibility, and shared workspace. We are committed to fulfilling those needs.”

Tower 5151 Executive Suites

The Tower 5151 Executive Suites on the 12th and 17th floors are professionally managed onsite and include full use of building amenities featuring conference rooms, a fitness center, high-speed internet, kitchen facilities, covered parking, and furniture by request. A variety of office configurations and collaborative open work areas, with accommodations for future growth to readily meet the evolving needs of businesses. 5151 has fast EV charging stations, a barista, and on-property OOROO Auto Servicing by appointment. The suites have flexible terms and are an ideal solution for businesses looking to make a move with minimal inconvenience.

Fitness Center

The brand-new fitness center on the tower’s lower level is a beautiful place to recharge and retreat from the office. On each side of the gym’s entrance are full-size aerial images by local photographer Dean Kelly, framing the seamless glass wall and entrance. The 40% larger workout footprint has 15-foot ceilings, exposed duct work, LED pendant lighting, new equipment, and a single-user unisex locker room with a shower and changing area.

Kent Circle Partners | Seldin Real Estate, Inc. of Scottsdale, AZ (Scott Seldin, president) owns 5151 E. Broadway. The privately owned commercial real estate and investment company maintains holdings in retail, office, apartments, hotels, and land. Kent Circle Partners specializes in acquiring high-quality mixed-use real estate assets.

For more information, contact Mark Isenberger at misenberger@picor.com.