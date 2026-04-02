The Chamber of Southern Arizona Industry Impact Series

BizTUCSONApril 2, 2026
Less than a minute

Presented by The University of Arizona

Join us for a focus on National Security in Space 
April 21, 2026 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

As competition between nations escalates, space has become the new arena for global power and technological dominance. Once a realm of exploration, space is now essential to military readiness, secure communications, critical infrastructure and economic resilience.

This fireside chat will feature new and exciting UA research as well as local defense and space industry initiatives that connect to what’s happening today and in the future.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

BizTUCSONApril 2, 2026
Less than a minute
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