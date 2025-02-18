Tucson Electric Power Gives $1.6 Million, Volunteers 13,146 Hours in 2024

Tucson Electric Power contributed more than $1.6 million and thousands of volunteer hours in 2024 to help 167 nonprofit groups support community vitality, education, environmental stewardship, and racial and social equity.

“Our local nonprofit partners work daily to address the most pressing needs in our community,” said Shea-Lynn Hoisington, TEP’s outreach project coordinator. “Through TEP’s resources, both financial and employee volunteerism, we work collaboratively toward a brighter future together.”

TEP funded a range of organizations, projects and events last year, including efforts to address housing and food insecurity, deliver educational programs and protect the environment.

Focus Areas

To promote community vitality, TEP supported services ranging from financial counseling to food for seniors and limited-income families.

To support the environment and promote sustainability, the company supported cleanups and other improvements to trails, creeks and open spaces and helped enhance local gardens and outdoor venues.

TEP also donated about $156,000 to initiatives that advance racial and social equity through education workshops and events celebrating diverse holidays, such as Chinese New Year, Juneteenth and Mexican Independence Day.

Its education investments supported lessons on financial literacy, as well as science, technology, education and mathematics courses.

TEP’s philanthropic contributions come from corporate resources and are not recovered through customers’ rates. Local charities use the contributions to sustain programs with measurable success built over many years.

Recipients of TEP’s largest donations included:

Wildfire, a statewide nonprofit organization that provides utility bill-payment assistance to low-income residents – $380,000

Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona – $55,000

Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation (SARSEF) – $50,000

Pima County School Superintendent’s Office – $50,000

Interfaith Community Services – $40,000

University of Arizona for raptor protection services – $32,808

Social Venture Partners – $30,000

African American Museum of Southern Arizona – $25,000

Arizona Land and Water Trust – $25,000

Pima Council on Aging – $25,000

Wildfire provided bill payment assistance to 489 local households last year. In addition, part of TEP’s contribution to Wildfire supported its Heat Relief Initiative, a collaboration with other Arizona utilities to replace non-functioning air conditioning units for low-income residents.

“This contribution has been crucial to meeting the needs of vulnerable and low-income families in a year that was the hottest on record. We’re grateful for that,” said Kelly McGowan, Wildfire’s executive director.

Impact on Local Initiatives

To support education, funding to the Pima County School Superintendent’s Office enhanced teacher training in STEM, along with wellness and social-emotional learning. TEP served as the gold sponsor for the Celebrating Resilience Summit, which provided professional development for 300 educators.

The program helped them explore how a resilient school culture with a focus on connection can empower students and support teachers.

Leslie Anway, the office’s director of resilient schools, said the summit would not have happened without TEP’s support.

“I’m so grateful because this summit has made such an impact, as educators take these concepts back to their schools,” Anway said. “It’s important for educators to know that a large corporation is interested in and cares about what is happening in the field of education.”

In support of environmental stewardship, TEP provided funding to the Arizona Land and Water Trust to rebuild agricultural wells on Sopori Farm in Amado.

“TEP’s generous investment in the re-building of the Sopori Creek watershed helps enhance the native plant habitat that serves as a vital wildlife corridor in the area, in addition to replenishing groundwater,” said Michael McDonald, the trust’s executive director. “We thank TEP for its longstanding commitment to conservation in Southern Arizona.”

Donations were given throughout TEP’s electric service area from the Marana and Oro Valley areas to the north and Green Valley and Sahuarita to the south.

Beyond the Tucson area, TEP supported 20 organizations and schools in the White Mountains community around its Springerville Generating Station. The company also contributed to three organizations in rural New Mexico near its Oso Grande wind farm.

Volunteer Service

TEP values its employees’ commitment to community service. Last year, 448 active volunteers donated 13,146 hours to causes they care about.

Some of the organizations and community projects supported are chosen by TEP’s Community Action Team, comprising employee-led committees that organize volunteer and donation activities to benefit the causes closest to their hearts. Last year, TEP provided $102,000, plus volunteer hours, to 23 Tucson-area organizations through those teams.

In addition, TEP invites employees who meet certain volunteer thresholds to apply for grants in support of the nonprofit organizations of their choice. Through the Dollars for Doers program, TEP provided $11,100 through grants of $100 to $500 each to 29 groups in the Tucson area.

“Local employees are deeply engaged with volunteer efforts and dedicate hundreds of hours to positively impact where we live, work, and play,” said Tara Barrera, TEP community program coordinator. “Through these programs, employees can specifically direct where these funds are invested in nonprofit programs.”