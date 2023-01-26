World View Partners with Infleqtion to Launch New Quantum Testing

Infleqtion, the global quantum ecosystem leader, and World View, a leader in stratospheric exploration and flight, have announced a partnership that provides faster, more cost-effective quantum application testing utilizing Infleqtion’s compact quantum technology and World View’s patented stratospheric balloon systems.

This method of stratospheric testing represents a new era of quantum testing required for applications such as over-the-horizon communications, precision navigation and timing, and hyperspectral sensing. Infleqtion and World View will continue to collaborate on new solutions for potential defense, commercial and public sector customers.

“Quantum sensing is here today, and capable of making communications, navigation and timing systems better,” said William Clark, VP of quantum development for Infleqtion. “Our collaboration with World View allows us to test our next generation quantum sensors in operationally relevant environments, from near earth to the edge of the atmosphere.”

Quantum sensors offer significant opportunities for almost every industry, greatly improving technological devices through increased efficiency, accuracy and navigation abilities. In particular, radio frequency devices are poised to significantly benefit from quantum sensing, as this increased accuracy helps cut through busy RF signal zones.

“Both Infleqtion and World View are driving next generation technologies – in quantum and stratospheric exploration,” said Matteo Genna, World View’s president of remote sensing. “Just a decade ago, these technologies would have appeared to be science fiction. Today, these collective capabilities will address many challenges of our modern world. I am excited about the potential of our partnership.”

World View is a leading global stratospheric exploration company, founded in 2012 and headquartered in Tucson. World View has a proven track record of successful stratospheric flights, and is leading a new era of stratospheric exploration to take humanity’s understanding and appreciation of Earth to new heights. Through its legacy remote sensing business and Stratollite® imaging, and exciting future capabilities with research and engineering missions and space tourism and exploration, World View is working to ensure its ultimate objective: honor the planet so that future generations will feel blessed to call it home