Visitors Spent $77 Million Per Day Across Arizona in 2022

As one of the state’s primary economic drivers, Arizona’s tourism industry continued to deliver for communities statewide in 2022. Post-pandemic highs were achieved in metrics across the board, including tourism jobs generated and tax revenue collected, according to new data released by the Arizona Office of Tourism.

Visitor spending reached $28.1 billion in 2022, which translates into $77 million spent every single day across Arizona’s 90+ cities, towns and communities.

“As the national desire to travel grew exponentially last year, AOT and our statewide partners worked tirelessly to ensure Arizona was positioned as a top-choice destination for travelers,” said Lisa Urias, director of the Arizona Office of Tourism. “Tourism delivers consistent, reliable benefits to Arizona families and communities across the state.”

As expected, all topline tourism data metrics including overnight visitation, visitor spending, taxes collected, jobs generated and tourism wages earned topped last year’s figures. Included is $3.98 billion in combined local, state and federal tax revenue generated in 2022, which supports vital services such as health care, public safety and transportation.