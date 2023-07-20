MicroStar Logistics Chooses Tucson for New Facility

MicroStar Logistics , the world’s leading provider of circular, outsourced supply chain solutions for the beer industry, has chosen Tucson to build a new facility.

The MicroStar facility will provide over 200 new jobs and significant economic impact to the Southern Arizona region. The company is in the process of securing a site and a news release with more detail will be forthcoming.

In recent years, big names have bet on Tucson for logistics operations, including Target.com, Amazon, Home Depot and HomeGoods, among others. As supply chain issues continue to prompt companies to rethink their logistics networks, Tucson remains a strong option as a strategic logistics hub.

“We thank MicroStar for its confidence and investment in Tucson and Southern Arizona. Our CEOs across the region stand ready to assist them and look forward to the company’s long-term prosperity here in the Tucson region,” said Susan Gray, president and CEO of Tucson Electric Power.

“Pima County is pleased to announce that MicroStar Logistics will be joining the Pima County business community. With its exceptional capital investment and a large number of jobs across multiple different disciplines, MicroStar is a welcome addition. We are prepared to assist with MicroStar’s workforce development needs, and look forward to having it as part of the Pima County business community,” said Sharon Bronson, Pima County Supervisor, District 3.

“I look forward to welcoming MicroStar to Tucson,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “Their mission of creating a circular economy aligns with the City of Tucson’s Zero Waste Goals. Tucson is leading in becoming a more sustainable, resilient, desert city and MicroStar is a welcome partner to our ongoing efforts.”

“We are excited to welcome MicroStar’s world-class supply chain operations to Tucson,” said Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “This advanced facility furthers Southern Arizona’s reputation as a premier logistics destination, while adding hundreds of jobs to the region.”