UPS to Open $38 Million Small-Package Facility in Tucson

UPS plans to open a brand-new facility in Tucson, on March 15. The new facility will add 163,800 square feet of capacity, enabling an additional 10,000 pieces per hour of processing capability.

With a capital investment of $38 million, the new Santa Cruz facility located at 6818 S Country Club Rd, is fully automated and perfectly situated for quick access to the Tucson International Airport.

Serving midtown and south Tucson, coverage will complement the existing facility at 899 East Silverlake Rd. The daily dispatch from both, will include 200 delivery drivers, and 29 semi-trucks.

Currently, UPS provides over 600 permanent jobs in the Tucson area with industry leading pay and benefits. This facility will allow for continued expansion and additional jobs as Tucson grows.