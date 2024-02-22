Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital Unveils New $2 Million Cardiac Catheterization Lab

Carondelet Health Network is celebrating the opening of its new state-of-the-art Cardiac Catheterization Lab at Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital, once again marking investment in its commitment to advancing patient care in the Tucson and Southern Arizona communities.

Cardiac Cath labs provide specialized areas to allow cardiologists to perform minimally invasive tests and advanced cardiac procedures to diagnose and treat cardiac and peripheral vascular diseases. The newly renovated Cath Lab at Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital features upgraded X-ray machinery, including a cutting-edge ceiling-mounted digital system.

The reopening of this room restores Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital to three rooms to perform cardiovascular procedures, facilitating a higher capacity for a full complement of both diagnostic and interventional cardiac procedures, including but not limited to angioplasty, stenting, pulmonary thrombectomy, cardiac rhythm management implants, and peripheral vascular procedures.

“This is a really exciting time for our hospital, our community, and the patients we serve. We are proud to reopen our newly enhanced Cath Lab. As we celebrate Heart Month, I am reminded of our staff and physicians who deliver advanced cardiovascular care with precision and compassion, and there is no better way to support the care they provide than with an investment that will ultimately provide lifesaving care,” said Monica Vargas-Mahar, Market CEO for Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital and Carondelet Health Network.

Carondelet Health Network cardiologists provide inpatient and outpatient services at Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital on Tucson’s east side and at the Carondelet Heart and Vascular Institute on the campus of Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital – each with a full complement of medical specialties. Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital is also recognized as a Level I Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons and accredited by DNV as a Comprehensive Stroke Center.