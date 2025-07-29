University of Arizona Breaks Record for Impactful Inventions, Again

By Paul Tumarkin, Tech Launch Arizona

The University of Arizona reported more inventions in fiscal year 2025 than ever before, making this its most inventive year for the second year in a row, according to Tech Launch Arizona, the university office that commercializes inventions stemming from university research and innovation. This past year saw the U of A community generate 324 invention disclosures, up from the 2024 record of 307.

“We measure the university’s inventiveness and engagement by invention disclosures,” said Doug Hockstad, associate vice president of Tech Launch Arizona. “Each time an employee – whether they’re a faculty member, researcher, graduate student or other staff member – comes to our team with an invention, they fill out a simple form, and that’s when the commercialization process begins.”

TLA researches the patent and market landscape of each innovation, protects the intellectual property, markets inventions to potential licensees, and works to either license them to existing companies or launch startups to bring them forward into the marketplace.

Along with a record level of invention disclosures, TLA also had 94 patents issued and executed 86 licenses and options. Those licenses generate royalties that come back to the university each time a licensee sells a product. In fiscal year 2025, U of A inventions generated $12.1 million in royalties and other income, including from the acquisition of U of A startup Neuro-ID by the global credit firm Experian.

“Transforming research into societal benefit requires more than great ideas, it demands trusted partnerships and a shared commitment to progress,” said Tomás Díaz de la Rubia, senior vice president for research and partnerships. “Arizona’s momentum reflects a deep collaboration across the university and with external partners who help bring discoveries to life in ways that strengthen communities, fuel economic vitality and create lasting public value.”

A venue for launching student ventures

Also in 2025, TLA organized Startup Wildcats to support students who wanted to experience hands-on entrepreneurship and launch their own startups. Led by director Derick Maggard, Startup Wildcats worked with more than 80 student-led ventures from across campus and awarded over $20,000 in milestone funding to advance ideas ranging from aquaponics technologies and wellness spaces to health care solutions driven by artificial intelligence.

“It just made sense,” Maggard said. “With TLA being the center for expertise and resources to help faculty launch startups, it was the perfect place and time to advance programs to help undergraduates cultivate their entrepreneurial aspirations, as well.”

Looking ahead, TLA is shifting its focus on student entrepreneurship to support technology-driven ventures that align with the university’s strategic research strengths. Working with graduate students to translate university intellectual property into market-ready startups, the aim will be to continue generating ventures that create jobs, drive economic growth and strengthen Arizona’s innovation economy.

“Startup Wildcats demonstrated the power of student-driven entrepreneurship to energize our campus and spark new ideas,” Díaz de la Rubia said. “Building on that success, we’re now uniting TLA’s undergraduate initiatives with broader campus programs to focus more intentionally on engaging students in deep tech ventures grounded in university discoveries.”

13 startups launched

TLA helped launch 13 startups in the past year based on inventions ranging from cancer therapies to solar towers that dry food waste.

“When new companies are founded to bring inventions to market, not only do new technologies find a path to market, but also these new companies create jobs and economic impact for our community and our state,” Hockstad said.

TLA-supported startups from fiscal year 2025:

Seed fund helps advance early-stage startups

Startups are most vulnerable to failure in their early months and years, the period of time known as the “valley of death,” when young companies often lack the capital to stay afloat.

To help these early-stage startups, TLA launched the Wildcat Philanthropic Seed Fund in 2024. Unlike a traditional investment fund, the Wildcat Philanthropic Seed Fund is funded through philanthropy, and earnings from mergers or acquisitions are reinvested back into the fund, creating an evergreen source for U of A-affiliated startups.

“It’s truly exciting to see the whole of the commercialization pipeline functioning so strongly,” said Hockstad. “From the pace of invention disclosures to the launch and success of our startup pipeline to those companies starting to reap the benefits of the Seed Fund, we’re in a time of growth both here at the U of A and throughout the ecosystem.”

Look for all of the results and biggest stories of fiscal year 2025 to be released in TLA’s upcoming annual report, to be released this fall.

Pictured above – An event in celebration of World Intellectual Property Day on April 23 gathered several inventors from across the University of Arizona who had patents issued between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.