Northwest Healthcare Welcomes GME Program Resident Physicians

Northwest Healthcare’s Graduate Medical Education program has officially welcomed 35 new resident physicians to Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.

These new residents – who are joining the 25 upper-level residents already in the program – are divided into three cohorts – Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and the Transitional Year Program.

The GME program was created and designed to expand access to medical education and to care for patients in the Southern Arizona communities. Northwest’s diverse, experienced faculty physicians guide resident physicians at the beginning of their careers, as they learn to manage a broad range of medical services and patient care.

The goal is to train resident physicians and help them become rooted in the community, so they will want to continue living in Southern Arizona and working within the Northwest Healthcare system after graduation.

“Our robust GME program is shaping the future of healthcare in our community,” said Northwest Healthcare Market CEO Brian Sinotte, FACHE. “By investing in the next generation of physicians, we are strengthening access to high-quality care and a healthier future for Southern Arizona.”

Residents are not medical students – they are qualified physicians licensed by the state of Arizona to provide patient care under the supervision of a board-certified physician. Not only can residents see patients, they can also write prescriptions, order x-rays and lab tests, and provide referrals.