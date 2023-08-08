Pima Community College Receives $1.7 Million in State Funding for STEM Programs

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has announced $1.7 million in state funding was invested in Pima Community College’s workforce development in science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs. This year’s state budget also appropriated $2 million for the college’s operations.

This is the first time the college has received state funding since 2015.

Hobbs said investing in STEM programs help meet industry demands and will help attract more companies to Arizona. “If we have the workforce, we will continue to attract the companies,” she said.

She reiterated the importance of community colleges to Arizona’s education system and economy, noting how funding for PCC ensures that state funding helps all corners of Arizona, not only in the capital.

“Investing dollars (in Pima Community College) to invest in the workforce will help bring those opportunities here to Pima County and Tucson,” Hobbs said.

Programs like these at Pima Community College allow more people to access education and find better paying jobs, helping grow the state’s economy, she added

“We’re committed to continuing to invest in our community colleges, which are a critical piece of Arizonans being able to access better jobs, better pay, better quality of life,” Hobbs said.