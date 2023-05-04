UArizona Ranks No. 29 in Top 100 Universities Granted Utility Patents

University of Arizona inventors were issued 92 patents in 2022.

By Paul Tumarkin , Tech Launch Arizona

The University of Arizona is ranked No. 29 among the Top 100 Worldwide Universities Granted Utility Patents in 2022, according to a list released Wednesday by the National Academy of Inventors. The university ranks 23rd among U.S. institutions and 13th among U.S. public universities.

The ranking is based on the number of patents issued to university inventors between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022. Ninety-two patents were issued to UArizona inventors during that period – six more than last year. Patented innovations included a technique for imaging cancer cells, a wearable 3D augmented reality display, an antioxidant sunscreen and an automotive radar system that uses a 3D-printed spherical lens.

“The inventive work of our researchers makes significant differences in so many ways throughout the world, and this ranking is a testament to their creativity and impact,” said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. “The growth we have seen in patents issued to our inventors is truly exciting, and to be among the top universities recognized by the National Academy of Inventors is a great achievement.”

“Being a top university in the number of patents issued is a reflection on the important mission and success of Tech Launch Arizona,” said UArizona Senior Vice President for Research and Innovation Elizabeth “Betsy” Cantwell. “However, it is even more consequential when we think about patents in terms of advancing research from novel discoveries to meaningful innovation that has real-world impact on the people in our communities and across the world.”

Tech Launch Arizona, the office that works with university inventors to protect and commercialize innovations, has worked with faculty, researchers, staff and students on thousands of inventions, helping to bring discoveries and products out of labs and into the marketplace where they can impact lives, address real-world problems and contribute to a better world. Over the past 10 years, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued more than 600 U.S. patents that list UArizona employees as inventors.

“Every day, UArizona researchers are working on research that’s driving world-changing innovation,” said TLA Associate Vice President Doug Hockstad. “We’re honored and energized to work with every one of them to advance these innovations and find ways for them to contribute to a better future for all.”

The National Academy of Inventors released its Top 100 list as part of World Intellectual Property Day, which takes place on April 26 each year to recognize the role that intellectual property plays in insipiring innovation, encouraging creativity and driving progress.

“As we celebrate World IP Day, I am so pleased to see this evidence of the international impact of research and innovation conducted at academic institutions around the globe,” said Kathi Vidal, under secretary of commerce for intellectual property and director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. “On this special day, we at the USPTO pledge to do all we can to maintain a strong intellectual property system here at home and around the world.”

UArizona inventors who have been awarded patents in the past decade gathered at Tech Launch Arizona's offices to receive commemorative coins emblazoned with their names and patent information during a celebration of World Intellectual Property Day on April 26. Photo by Paul Tumarkin/Tech Launch Arizona